Child inside vehicle during carjacking abandoned on side of road

A young child who was inside a vehicle that was carjacked in southeast Atlanta Friday is safe after being dumped on the side of the road.

The 3 year-old child was inside the vehicle when it was stolen around 9 p.m. along Stovall Street near I-20.

The child was put out of the vehicle when the suspects discovered the child was inside.

The child is safe and currently with the mother.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

