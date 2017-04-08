Things getting back on track at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Three days after dangerous storms rolled through Metro Atlanta, travelers were still stranded at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport but things are beginning to get back to normal.

Atlanta-based Delta canceled 3000 flights this week due to severe weather. The cancellations have created a ripple-effect. On Saturday, the airline canceled 275 more flights. Although a few cancellations were posted Sunday morning, they were nowhere near the amount that cripple passengers over the past few days.

Passenger Ted Zheng sums his frustrated feelings up in just a few words.

"It's ridiculous. It's outrageous."

He's talking about how Delta is handling a backlog of flights. The airline is still playing catch up after thousands of flights were canceled this week, and it's obvious. Saturday morning, there was a line of people waiting to speak with someone at the lost and found.

Zheng, who was at Hartsfield-Jackson on a layover, which was then canceled, said he was told the earliest he could fly out was Monday.

"I asked them are you going to compensate for hotel and they said no we can not do that sir. I can only do a rebooking."

So he said he'll rent a car and drive to Indianapolis.

There are unclaimed suitcases near the lost and found. Some of it belongs to passengers who had checked in to their flights only to be delayed or canceled. Some travelers told CBS46 their bags were sitting on a plane, others had no idea where their bags were.

Delta admits recovery from Wednesday's severe weather has not been ideal. The airline is refunding passengers with canceled flights. A spokesperson said Delta's chief operating officer has apologized to customers for the delays and cancellations.

