Hundreds stranded as Delta cancellations reach 4th day

The wild weather may be over but hundreds of passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport remain stranded after another round of cancellations on Saturday. Delta Air Lines canceled another 275 flights on Saturday.

The world's busiest airport has hit a major slowdown and after thousands of flight cancellations over the past few days, passengers are fed up. Many have been forced to sleep on chairs and floors of airport terminals, trying to make due with only their carry-on possessions. Some passengers said they had been wearing the same clothes for days.

Long lines of frustrated flyers stretch down the terminals and passengers are just trying to get on standby. Some just gave up on flying and decided to drive to their destination.

Hundreds of people were separated from their luggage and now they have no idea where it is because the area where baggage is normally packed, is completely full.

Gil West, Delta's Chief Operating Officer, told customers, "We are grateful for your patience and want you to know that we, as always, learn from these experiences. While we can’t control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that.”

Delta employees are continuing to work to alleviate the problems and hope to have everything back to normal as soon as possible.

