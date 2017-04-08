Board of Trustees: "William Taggart will immediately assume role of Morehouse College Interim President"

Morehouse President John Wilson is out, and a new interim president has assumed the college's top position.

In a press release, Morehouse College Board of Trustees stated "[we] voted unanimously to make several major leadership changes."

Effective Friday, April 7, John Wilson stepped down as President and William Taggart immediately assumed the role of Interim President. The former president announced he would be stepping down June 2017.

" We [the board] have decided to move faster than originally planned with the implementation of several key changes and reforms for the Board. The objective of the various actions taken today is to help us all move forward as a collective community with the singular goal of uniting behind Morehouse."

In addition to the changes in the status of the President's position, a new slate of Board Officers was voted into office. Willie Woods has been voted as the new Chairman. According to the release, Woods' responsibility will be focused on increasing the college's endowment as well as being involved in the search for a new President.

Wilson not sure why his contract was not renewed

When the Board made the decision not to renew the contract of Wilson, Wilson told CBS46 he did not understand why the college chose to make that decision.

"I regret that I have to leave now," Wilson said.

Wilson said during his four-year tenure, the college raised $70 million. He said that's the most money ever raised in a four-year period in the history of the college. On top of that, Wilson said alumni giving was up as well as the four-year graduation rate.

Many faculty members were not happy the Board did not renew his contract. In a letter, they said they strongly objected to the decision by the board of trustees. They even said they would investigate the matter.

