Board of Trustees: "William Taggart will immediately assume role of Morehouse College Interim President"

Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Haiti had to make an emergency landing in Florida after hail cracked the plane's windshield.More >
A Delta Air Lines flight headed to Haiti had to make an emergency landing in Florida after hail cracked the plane's windshield.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting Monday, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it! Starting Monday, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.More >
Police blocked off a section of 16th Street near Northside Drive in Atlanta as they investigated a suspicious package left near the parking lot of the IKEA location.More >
Police blocked off a section of 16th Street near Northside Drive in Atlanta as they investigated a suspicious package left near the parking lot of the IKEA location.More >
Georgia State University will examine hip-hop music, politics and social justice during a two-day conference on Monday and Tuesday.More >
Georgia State University will examine hip-hop music, politics and social justice during a two-day conference on Monday and Tuesday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
CBS46 was the only Atlanta television station to ride along with Douglasville Police as they cracked down on a large gang sweep one day.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
College Park police report a woman in her early 20s was shot to death last Saturday night.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >
The attorney for a fired security manager at Phillips Arena has responded to Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed after a spokesperson for the mayor said that claims related to Reed in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks were false.More >