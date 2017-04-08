Annual Sickle Cell Road Race held at Tri-Cities High Schools

The 38th annual Sickle Cell Road Race/Walk was held Saturday morning in East Point.

Runners and walkers could chose between a 7k mile course or a 4k mile course which began at Tri-Cities High School at 9 a.m.

The 7k run is chip-timed, the course is certified, and it’s a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.

The mission of the Sickle Cell Race/Walk is to enlighten the community about the disease and certain traits of the disease. A mobile van and healthcare staff were on site to conduct tests for the disease and its traits.

