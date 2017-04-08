"March to the Polls" held in Marietta

Voters hoping to highlight early voting for Georgia's Sixth Congressional District led a "March to the Polls" event Saturday afternoon.

The march was led by ProGeorgia, the state's non-profit civic engagement table.

"The energy and enthusiasm among voters in the Sixth is palpable, and it's time to translate that energy into votes," said ProGeorgia Executive Director Page Gleason. "Registered voters in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton County can skip the lines on Election Day by casting their ballots now."

The march began at 30 Whitlock Avenue and ended at the Cobb County Board of Elections Main Office.

Early voting for the special election is now open and runs through Friday, April 14.

Below is a complete list of early voting locations and times:

Cobb County

Marietta: 736 Whitlock Avenue-Monday-Friday through April 14: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,Saturday, April 8: 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Marietta: 4400 Lower Roswell Road -Monday-Friday, April 10-14: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,Saturday, April 8: 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

DeKalb County

Decatur: 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300- Monday-Friday through April 14: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dunwoody: 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody RoadMonday-Friday, April 10-14: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fulton County

Roswell: 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road-Monday-Friday through April 14: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sandy Springs: 7741 Roswell Road, Room 232, Monday-Friday through April 14: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Milton: 855 Mayfield Road- Monday-Friday through April 14: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Johns Creek: 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road- Monday-Friday through April 14: 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.govotega.org.

