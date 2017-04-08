10-man Atlanta United holds on to tie Toronto FC 2-2

TORONTO (AP) - Hector Villalba scored twice and Atlanta United survived being a man down for the last 15 minutes to tie Toronto FC 2-2 on Saturday night.

Atlanta's Yamil Asad was sent off in the 75th minute after referee David Gantar ruled that he used an elbow to floor Eriq Zavaleta. Atlanta assistant coach Jorge Theiler also was ejected in the ensuing argument.

Expansion United (2-1-2) extended its unbeaten run to four games.

Sebastian Giovinco and Justin Morrow scored for Toronto (1-0-4).

