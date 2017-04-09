Elderly couple beaten to death; teen granddaughter, boyfriend arrested

A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.

The Gwinnett County Police SWAT team was deployed to the Residences at McGinnis Ferry apartments in Suwanee Sunday morning, in response to a double homicide involving elderly couple Wendy and Randall Bjorge at their home in Lawrenceville.

The suspects, identified as the couple's 17-year-old granddaughter, Cassie Bjorge, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Johnny Hiro Rider, were barricaded inside a unit at the apartment complex and a SWAT team and officers were called in. Both suspects were apprehended and taken to an area hospital with self-inflicted wounds.

This comes after police doing a welfare check at the home of the couple made the gruesome discovery late Saturday night.

Concerned family members from out-of-state called police earlier in the week, asking them to check on the couple at their home on the 1900 block of Furlong Run in Lawrenceville.

Officers attempted to contact the Bjorges at least twice during the week but were unsuccessful. After entering the home on Saturday, they found the Bjorges dead. One was found in an upstairs bedroom while the other was found in a hallway.

It is unclear when they were killed but police say they were beaten to death. There were no signs of forced entry.

Police checked on the elderly couple following an attack at Rider's house in a nearby neighborhood, Saturday. According to a warrant, both Cassie Bjorge and Johnny Rider used a baseball bat to severely injure Rider's sister and his sister's boyfriend. Evidence at the scene led police to believe the pair also killed Bjorge's grandparents.

Officers obtained a warrant for Rider and Bjorge for Saturday's attack and police eventually caught up with the suspects at the apartment complex in Suwanee. After a brief standoff, they were taken in custody. The pair received self-inflicted injuries prior to their arrest, possibly from a knife.

Both Randall and Wendy Bjorge were 63 years-old.

Neighbors told CBS46 that the couple was quiet but friendly.

"When we’re sitting out on our stoops, they walk by," said Eric Tirotta. "We'd wave and say how are you doing?"

"I am shocked," said Nancy Armstrong, who lives in the neighborhood. "I am so shocked. I just called my daughter and said there’s a crime scene here. Very respectful people. They walk their dogs, they ride their bikes. They’re courteous with the children on the street."

Gwinnett Co police say couple was found dead in their home this morning. They are still processing the scene pic.twitter.com/rE9UzAV3Hb — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) April 9, 2017

People who know the suspects said they both most recently attended Peachtree Ridge High School, but Bjorge withdrew from school last year.

