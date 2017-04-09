Valdosta professor wrestles his university over open records

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - A professor at Valdosta State University is wrestling with administrators at the south Georgia campus over his requests to review public documents that reference him by name.

The Valdosta Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2o2Q2zD ) assistant nursing professor Myron Faircloth asked the university in February for three years of documents that are considered public records under Georgia law. He says he was attempting to discover whether fellow faculty members had made negative comments about him.

University officials told Faircloth fulfilling the request would cost him $7,000. He narrowed it to cover a six-month period and was told he would still be charged $1,000.

The university said in a statement it needed to charge for review and redaction of legally protected personnel or student information. Faircloth sent another revised request this month.

