DeKalb County schools plan minor bus route adjustments following I-85 closure

Last week many motorists saw relief in the roadways due to spring break schedules; however, those students and parents will be hitting the roads once again come Monday morning.

The influx of drivers following the I-85 closure will have an impact on travel, including some school bus routes.

The DeKalb County School District plans minor adjustments this upcoming week. Students are encouraged to arrive at bus stops on time to allow buses to best negotiate the anticipated traffic changes.

DCSD staff including bus drivers, monitors, and other transportation staff will report to work 30 minutes early next week in order to adjust to the expected traffic challenges. The district will also take the additional steps listed below to combat conditions:

The district’s transportation department will send teams into the field during the morning and afternoon bus schedules. The real-time data gathered by this action will be used to make additional routing adjustments as necessary depending on traffic conditions

If adjustments are required, details regarding specific changes to bus routes and school start times will be communicated to our students and parents via social media, the DCSD website, local newspapers, calling posts, and other communication channels.

Bottled water will be distributed on those routes impacted by longer ride times.

DCSD has also increased its communication with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the DeKalb County Police Department, and other first responders.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.