Amazon to hire 5K part-time work from home employees

Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.

The stay-at-home positions are part of Amazon’s “Virtual Customer Service” program, which is designed to offer opportunities for military spouses, college students, and parents.

Hours will generally be available on weekdays between 2:30 p.m. and 12 midnight, and on weekends between 7 a.m. and 12 midnight.

In order to be considered for this position you must live in one of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Virginia.

Below are the basic qualifications of the Customer Service Associate position:

· High School Diploma or equivalent

· Fluent English language proficiency

· Typing, phone, and computer navigation skills

· Ability to navigate the Internet, multiple browsers, email, and Instant Messenger tools

· Ability to participate and complete mandatory training

· Ability to complete I-9 work authorization paperwork in person

· Ability to train and work in a distraction-free environment on weekday evenings and weekends

