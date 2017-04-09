Woodstock Police: Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon located safely

Otis Nixon, the former Atlanta Braves outfielder, has been located safely according to authorities.

UPDATE: Otis Nixon has been located and is safe. We appreciate the assistance from the public and media. — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017

Sunday Woodstock police sent a Tweet and Facebook message in regards to the incident.

HELP US LOCATE: Otis Nixon, black male, 58, who was last seen yesterday morning at 10am leaving his residence in a gray 2011 Range Rover. pic.twitter.com/Tra36lwmHv — Woodstock Police, GA (@WoodstockPD) April 10, 2017

According to the Facebook page of the Woodstock Police Department, "[Nixon] left for a tee time at a local golf course, but never arrived."

