Woodstock Police: Former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon located safely

By WGCL Digital Team
WOODSTOCK, GA (CBS46) -

Otis Nixon, the former Atlanta Braves outfielder, has been located safely according to authorities.

Sunday Woodstock police sent a Tweet and Facebook message in regards to the incident. 

According to the Facebook page of the Woodstock Police Department, "[Nixon] left for a tee time at a local golf course, but never arrived."

