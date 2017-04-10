Man charged with DUI after striking patrol vehicle

Atlanta Police arrested a man they said struck an officer's cruiser early Monday morning.

Police said the man was taken into custody after he failed to yield to the officer who was in the southbound lane of Hamilton E Holmes near Hightower Drive.

The driver faces possible charges of driving under the influence and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle under Georgia's Move Over Law. No one was apparently injured in the wreck.

