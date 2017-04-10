Blocking the box could cost you $500

Atlanta Police made it a point to reminds drivers to avoid "blocking the box" as traffic plans surrounding the I-85 collapse set in.

According to a City of Atlanta press release, "Motorists block the box when they enter an intersection before traffic ahead has cleared and remain in the intersection after the light has turned red. Blocking the box increases traffic congestion and reduces public safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and emergency vehicles."

Blocking the box can lead to fines up to $500 and points marked off on your permanent driving record. Blocking the box will be heavily enforced at the following intersections, police said.

Central Avenue at Mitchell Street

Central Avenue at Trinity Avenue

Peachtree Street at Ellis Street

Peachtree Street at Andrew Young International Boulevard

Peachtree Street at John Portman Boulevard

Peachtree Street at Trinity Avenue

Peachtree Street at Mitchell Street

Peachtree Street at ML King Jr Drive

Peachtree Street at Marietta Street

Edgewood Avenue at Bell Street

Peachtree Street at Auburn Avenue

Peachtree Street at Baker Street

Peachtree Street at Ivan Allen Jr Blvd/Ralph McGill Boulevard

Peachtree Street at Linden Avenue

Peachtree St at North Avenue

10th Street at Monroe Drive

10th Street at Williams Street

10th Street at Spring Street

5th Street at Spring Street

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.