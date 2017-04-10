Blocking the box could cost you $500 - CBS46 News

Blocking the box could cost you $500

Atlanta Police made it a point to reminds drivers to avoid "blocking the box" as traffic plans surrounding the I-85 collapse set in.

According to a City of Atlanta press release,  "Motorists block the box when they enter an intersection before traffic ahead has cleared and remain in the intersection after the light has turned red. Blocking the box increases traffic congestion and reduces public safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and emergency vehicles."

Blocking the box can lead to fines up to $500 and points marked off on your permanent driving record.  Blocking the box will be heavily enforced at the following intersections, police said.  

  • Central Avenue at Mitchell Street
  • Central Avenue at Trinity Avenue
  • Peachtree Street at Ellis Street
  • Peachtree Street at Andrew Young International Boulevard
  • Peachtree Street at John Portman Boulevard
  • Peachtree Street at Trinity Avenue
  • Peachtree Street at Mitchell Street
  • Peachtree Street at ML King Jr Drive
  • Peachtree Street at Marietta Street
  • Edgewood Avenue at Bell Street
  • Peachtree Street at Auburn Avenue
  • Peachtree Street at Baker Street
  • Peachtree Street at Ivan Allen Jr Blvd/Ralph McGill Boulevard
  • Peachtree Street at Linden Avenue
  • Peachtree St at North Avenue
  • 10th Street at Monroe Drive
  • 10th Street at Williams Street
  • 10th Street at Spring Street
  • 5th Street at Spring Street

