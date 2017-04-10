Georgia will pay you to find a "green" way to work

In case Atlanta traffic on an average day wasn't enough, maybe the unprecedented closure of a major traffic artery will make you change your commute.

If it does and you opt for certain green options, you can earn $5 per day with Georgia Commute Options.

"It’s gotta be an alternative to driving alone. Carpooling, vanpooling, transit, telework, walking and biking are all eligible," the website for the program says. "The best part is that these “clean” commutes won’t just earn you $5 a day — they’ll also save you hundreds per year on gas and commute costs!"

In order to be eligible, you have to change your current commute, specifically if you drive alone.

You must never have participated in the $3 per day program. You must also live in one of the eligible counties: Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Rockdale, Spalding, Walton.

Finally, commuters must be able to provide a physical work or home address, not a PO Box.

If you'd like to sign up or find out more information about the program, click this link to sign up.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.