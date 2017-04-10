Suspect arrested in Lithonia's first homicide of the year

Lithonia Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while moving out of his apartment early Monday morning. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Lithonia police said they arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a residence after shooting a man Monday morning.

Lithonia PD SWAT unit responded to a homicide on Park Chateau West around 3 a.m. on Monday after the shooting. The man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home. Police were eventually able to get him to surrender peacefully.

SWAT teams were on the scene near Lithonia Middle School Monday morning after the homicide took place. Parents and school buses were allowed to go to the school.

Police said a man was robbed at an apartment complex as he tried to move out. During the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, killing him.

The suspect is apparently someone who police know and they said they will make an arrest soon.

The victim has not been identified.

