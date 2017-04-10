House of Hope job fair to be held in DeKalb County

If you are currently seeking a job, the House of Hope Job Fair is the place to be next week.

Forty employers have signed up to participate in the job fair which will be held April 18 at the Greater Travelers Rest Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Labor's Atlanta North Career Center Veterans Unit will be on site to help veterans with employment services, while representatives of Goodwill will be providing information about job training opportunities with their organization.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare a resume.

