Gwinnett County Police seek man accused of rape

A man will spend the next two years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County. Frederick Laron Summerset, 34,More >
Police say a man has been re-captured after escaping from custody in DeKalb County Wednesday.More >
The Atlanta Police Department has released a sketch of a man they say is responsible for several hotel thefts in the downtown district.More >
Robert Thompson Jr., 65, faces 30 counts of theft by taking by fiduciary and two counts of forgery.More >
A College Park man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury in a human trafficking case.More >
A tractor trailer and a box truck were among five vehicles involved in a crash in Dacula, Wednesday morning.More >
Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Gwinnett County father and four children who were found stabbed to death in their home on July 6.More >
The City of Peachtree Corners knew it had a traffic bottle neck at the ramp from Peachtree Parkway to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard southbound.More >
A Georgia trucker accused of having struck and killed his wife with his truck in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania hotel has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.More >
Nine year-old Diana Romero, the sole survivor of an attack which investigators believe was carried out by the girl's mother on the entire family, was awake and talking in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Actor and hip-hop mogul LL Cool J is asking for help in locating an actress he previously worked with who is allegedly under the influence of drugs and has been seen roaming around Atlanta's east side.More >
A pair of 14-month-old twins reported missing from Clayton County are now safe.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
