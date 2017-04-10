Gwinnett County Police seek man accused of rape

Leo Escudero-Olivares is wanted for various sexual crimes, Gwinett County Police said. (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Police)

Police in Gwinnett County are looking for a man they said is accused of raping a woman inside her home.

Police said Leo Escudero-Olivares, 30, raped a woman at her home in Lawrenceville the evening of April 1. Police said the woman was someone he knew.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect forced his way into the woman's home, but police said he fled the following morning.

There are three warrants for Escudero-Olivares' arrest for rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

Anyone with information on where Leo Escudero-Olivares can be found is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

