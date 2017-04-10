Police: North Cobb student's racist, threatening post will not lead to charges

Cobb County School District Police said no charges will be filed against a North Cobb High School student whose apparently racist rant made the rounds on social media.

An incident report released to CBS46 by police report says the post was sent originally sent via a private text message by the 16-year-old student to a friend. The friend then made that message public by posting it on Snapchat.

The student's post says he wished he could have "personally assassinated President Abraham Lincoln for freeing African-Americans from slavery." The message was posted on Snapchat, leaving students at the school on edge.

The school increased security on campus in the days after the incident.

Advocacy groups and responded with protest and demanded the student be charged.

Meanwhile, parents said they were left in the dark surrounding what was happening and some we spoke to didn't know the post was made until we told them.

According to the incident report, the District Attorney's Office said the text message was "extremely disturbing, vile, reprehensible, and hateful in nature, the evidence did not support a charge of terroristic threats factually or legally," based on three points.

The original text message was sent directly to a "friend" as a private message and the student's intent was to share his thoughts and beliefs with this person only.

The message was made public by the action of the "friend" and it did not provide a direct threat to any one individual.

The terroristic threats statute only criminalizes threats that are made with the specific purpose of causing terror or in reckless disregard of causing terror, not hate speech.

CBS46 learned the Cobb County District Attorney's Office consulted with campus police as well as Cobb County and Acworth police and determined there wasn't enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a crime was committed.

