8-year-old wounded in school shooting dies

Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:03:22 GMT
President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination, with both Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of...More >
President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI faces a confirmation hearing that will undoubtedly focus on the political tumult surrounding his nomination, with both Democrats and Republicans seeking assurances of his independence from the White House.More >
Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:03:06 GMT
The Education Department's top civil rights official is apologizing for saying that 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims stem in part from both parties being drunk and that the rights of the accused are too...More >
The Education Department's top civil rights official is apologizing for saying that 90 percent of campus sexual assault claims stem in part from both parties being drunk and that the rights of the accused are too often ignored.More >
Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:02:59 GMT
Researchers are discovering that ongoing stress during early childhood _ from grinding poverty, neglect, parental substance abuse and other adversity _ can smolder beneath the skin, harming kids' brains and other...More >
Researchers are discovering that ongoing stress during early childhood _ from grinding poverty, neglect, parental substance abuse and other adversity _ can smolder beneath the skin, harming kids' brains and other body systems.More >
Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:01:49 GMT
Fed Chair Yellen is expected to signal steady course for rate hikes in congressional testimony.More >
Fed Chair Yellen is expected to signal steady course for rate hikes in congressional testimony.More >
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -
An 8-year-old student has died after being shot in a San Bernardino classroom during what police describe as a murder-suicide.
The suspected gunman, 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, shot his wife, 53-year-old Elaine Smith. She was a teacher in the special-needs classroom for students in first through fourth grades where the shooting took place.
Police say he said nothing and opened fire on his wife with a large-caliber revolver. Two children standing behind Smith were struck by gunfire.
Police identified the boy who died as Jonathan Martinez. Authorities didn't name the other boy who was wounded and is now in stable condition.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.