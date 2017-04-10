Brush fire along Highway 316 threatened car dealership in Duluth

Gwinnett firefighters say they have contained a brush fire along Highway 316 near Interstate 85 and Pleasant Hill Road.

Authorities believe the fire was comprised of three to five separate grass fires.

Firefighters were first made aware of one grass fire right before noon when reports came into the station that vehicles at a Subaru Dealership on Satellite Boulevard were threatened.

A few of the vehicles reportedly sustained minor cosmetic damage due to the radiant heat from the blaze, but there were no injuries reported.

Georgia State Patrol and State DOT HERO closed the access road and bridge in order for fire crews to move fire trucks and hose lines in the area to extinguish the fires. It took firefighters close to 1-hour to bring the fires completely under control. Units remain at the scene at this time dousing hotspots. The bridge and access were still closed as of 3p.m. We are working to reopen the roadway before the afternoon commute.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

