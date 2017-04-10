Photo Friday Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Photo Friday Contest is a weekly contest that begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Monday, 4/10/2017, and ends on Thursday, 12/28/2017. Entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. E.T. each Thursday during the contest period to be eligible for that week’s selection. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

SPONSOR: WGCL/Meredith Corporation, 425 14TH Street NW, Atlanta, GA

ENTRY: Viewers can submit weather photos via email to SPOTNEWS@CBS46.COM, or post photos publicly on Facebook (Facebook.com/CBS46), Twitter (Twitter.com/@cbs46), or Instagram (Instagram.com/cbs46) using the hashtag #SPOTNEWS46.

Entries must be original and created by you. Entries (photos) must be taken by you or at your direction (non-professional), unpublished, and may not have won any prize or award. Photos may be in black and white or color. Photos must not contain material that violates or infringes the rights of another, including, but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement. Photos must not contain brand names or trademarks. Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to request additional information from entrants, reject, disqualify, modify, edit, and revise any entries, photos/videos or related materials that are nude, obscene, defamatory, profane, offensive, lewd, pornographic, false, misleading, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with its editorial standards, audience expectations, or reputational interests or that Sponsor believes may violate any applicable law or regulation or the rights of any third party. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to verify any element of any entry or related materials and to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the contest, Sponsor, or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy, negative publicity, scorn, or ridicule.

LIMIT: Multiple entries from one person will be accepted, but each entry must be separate and unique. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Georgia in the WGCL viewing areas of Clay, Fannin, Union, Towns, Rabun, Union, Gilmer, Lumpkin, White, Habersham, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Hall, Banks, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Jackson, Madison, Clarke, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Morgan, Greene, Putnam, Haralson, Cleburne, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Walton, Randolph, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Henry, Spalding, Butts, Jasper, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, and Upson counties who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this contest are not eligible.

JUDGING: On or about each Friday from 4/14/2017 - 12/29/2017 at approximately 2:00 pm E.T, a CBS46 meteorologist will judge and score eligible entries. Entries will be judged based on 1) uniqueness of shot and 2) adherence to the weather theme, in comparison to the other photos received that week. Entries will be assessed a score on a scale of one (1) to one-hundred (100). The winner will be the one (1) photo with the highest score. Potential winner(s) will be notified by phone, email, and/or social media direct message at approximately 4:00 pm E.T. on or about each Friday from 4/14/2017 - 12/29/2017. The weekly winning photo will be shown on-air between 4:00 and 6:30 p.m. each Friday from 4/14/2017 - 12/29/2017.

Sponsor reserves the right to select fewer than one (1) winner if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified entries. Decisions of judges are final and binding in all respects.

PRIZES: Per the above method, one (1) winner each week (approximately thirty-eight [38] winners total) will be determined. Each winner will receive a CBS46 GustBuster umbrella (approximate retail value $29.00). Winner will be responsible for picking up the prize at the CBS46 studios (425 14TH Street NW, Atlanta, GA) within ten (10) days of notification. One prize per person.

Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portions thereof) of equal or greater value if prize (or portions thereof) cannot be awarded as described. Sponsor will determine all elements of prize in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the contest, or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsors and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsors reserve the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsors use the information you provide, see Sponsors’ privacy policy at http://www.cbs46.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible or lost e-mail or mail entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the contest. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the contest is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this contest in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the contest, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Ownership/Liability Release and Publicity unless prohibited by law, within ten (10) days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to respond to the winner notification, or fails to claim prize, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, prize will be awarded to an alternate winner with the next highest score. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the contest. Subject to all U.S. federal, Georgia state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, 1/8/2018 to Winner’s List/ Photo Friday Contest at the Sponsor’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service apply to all entries:

You may submit any text, images, data, or other materials (“Content”) to the Web site and/or via social media. In so doing, you acknowledge and agree that you grant to Sponsor a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide right and license to:

Link to, use, reproduce, transmit, modify, adapt, publish, display, perform, distribute, and translate such Content without notice, attribution or payment to you; sublicense such Content (in whole or in part), and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or hereafter developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such material without notice, attribution or payment to you. Further, by submitting content to the Web site and/or via social media, you acknowledge that you have the authority to grant such rights to Sponsor and use of the Content by the Sponsor will not violate the rights of any third party. You further acknowledge that the burden of determining whether any Content posted or transmitted to the Web site and/or social media by you is protected by copyright or will otherwise violate the rights of any third party rests solely with you. Sponsor and its subsidiaries, licensees and third party content providers and licensors have the right to assert and enforce these provisions relating to the submission of Content directly or on its own behalf.