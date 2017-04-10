CBS46 Fact Check: Ossoff versus the Congressional Leadership Fund

The special congressional race to fill Tom Price’s vacant District 6 House seat has come with a wave of truths, half-truths and falsehoods in television advertising. Our CBS46 news team wanted to fact check the content in some of the more popular political ads.

Jon Ossoff, the leading democrat running in one of Georgia’s traditionally red-locked districts, has been the most visible candidate throughout the congressional special election. He’s received more than $8 million in donations for his campaign—more than all of the candidates combined—and has used his budget to recycle a number of 30-second television advertisements.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CFL)—a super PAC founded in 2011 that is “exclusively dedicated to protecting and strengthening the Republican Majority in the House of Representatives”—has funded several advertisements targeting Ossoff, though not endorsing any specific candidate other than “vote Republican.” (The CFL and the American Action Network, a Washington D.C. based nonprofit issue advocacy group that shares the same president and spokesperson as the CFL, were a driving force in the 2012 election cycle that helped secure a number of republican House seats.)

Truth in advertising

Ossoff’s three most recognizable television ads, titled “Accountable,” “Warrior” and “Next Level,” have received mixed criticism.

His “Accountable” advertisement, which was also posted on his Facebook page, is a generic advertisement where Ossoff discusses his plans to "cut wasteful spending" and "attract high-tech and research jobs."

For the most part, CFL advertisements use similarly ambiguous language when describing what Ossoff would do if elected—though in a negative light, saying he’d weaken the U.S. military and increase taxes. (CFL advertisements also had a common theme of associating Ossoff with House Minority Speaker Nancy Pelosi).

More specifically, CFL’s “How Can We Trust Him” advertisement made two claims: Ossoff “puffed up” his resume and he is associated with Al-Jazeera, which is a media company based in Qatar. (According to the CFL, this advertisement was a web-only video that received no ad revenue).

Top secret security clearance

Ossoff received criticism for his "Warrior" advertisement regarding his background as a "national security aide with top secret clearance," which is a half-truth, as the CFL advertisement accurately stated in its “puffed up” resume claim.

In advertisements and on his campaign website, Ossoff said he "served Georgia as a national security staffer in Congress for five years." According to records, he was a part-time correspondent with (D-Ga) Hank Johnson's office while an undergraduate—receiving his bachelor's degree from Georgetown in 2009—and received said security clearance in the spring of 2012.

He left his position with Johnson's administration (to work overseas) the summer of that same year, which was five years after he started. In other words, he worked as a part-time aide for a number of years, but only had said security clearance for a few months in 2012. This is worth noting because he, as a 30-year-old candidate running against several candidates his senior, has age and presumed lack of political experience as areas of criticism from his opponents.

Ossoff appears to have inflated the longevity and job responsibilities within this position, though accurately stating that he was a national security staffer who has worked for a congressman.

Al-Jazeera

The CFL claim in the same advertisement that Ossoff is associated with the news organization Al-Jazeera is a half-truth. It is true that Ossoff is a filmmaker and producer who has done work with Al-Jazeera. It would be disingenuous to suggest that he is being paid "thousands of dollars” by the news organization to support his campaign or to imply that he is a journalist working explicitly for Al-Jazeera, which the cherry picked "over the last 15-months" quote appears to suggest.

He was one of the producers for the 2014 documentary “Living with Ebola,” which was filmed in Liberia as a part of the larger “Africa Investigates” series that explores corruption, human rights abuses and other general topics in high risk environments. (He also helped produce other documentaries within this series.)

Insight The World Investigates (TWI) is a documentary film and television producing organization, which was founded in 1991 by a BBC news veteran. The Africa Investigates series--within the greater "World Investigates" production series-- was a collaborative production with Al-Jazeera that commenced in 2010.

Insight TWI is internationally respected and has several other clients—including ABC, the Discovery Channel, Warner Bros., BBC and PBS—that it works with to produce films that focus on immersive, investigative storytelling. (Insight TWI's Sorious Samura was an on-set adviser to Leonardo DiCaprio's 2006 film "Blood Diamond," a Warner Bros. production.)

Ossoff was also paid for his work.

(The advertisement also implied Ossoff himself was a “mouthpiece for terrorists” for associating with Al-Jazeera, which is a falsehood for not disclosing that he was not explicitly an Al-Jazeera journalist or staffer.)

I grew up here

Ossoff’s place of birth and upbringing were questioned in an NRA-funded advertisement that we reported on previously. In his “Next Level” advertisement, Ossoff discusses growing up in Georgia and witnessing metro-Atlanta’s growth first hand. The Georgia radio station WYAY-FM played an advertisement that included a factual error, stating that Ossoff “grew up in Washington D.C., [was] educated and employed there.”

That same ad was played again at a later time with that quote edited out.

The specifics on whether the advertisement was taken down and replaced by another one resubmitted by the NRA, or if it was edited directly by the radio station and replayed are unclear. Neither the station nor the NRA commented on the issue after the switch was flagged. (If it were the latter, which an investigation would reveal if pursued, it could be a violation of U.S. code regarding FCC rules that mandate broadcasting stations give candidates equal airtime as well as restrict stations from editing candidate endorsed advertisements.)

*The areas of interest included in the article are based on our viewer's comments and social media interest. Leave a comment if there's a statement or issue you'd like fact checked or want general clarification on.

Election day for Georgia's District 6 is on Tuesday, April 18.

