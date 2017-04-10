Alabama governor resigns after plea deal

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of violating state campaign finance law.

The attorney general's office announced the resignation Monday with a plea deal.

Bentley was addressing the media Monday afternoon at the Alabama Capitol. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey's announced that she will be sworn-in this evening as Alabama's governor.

Bentley's voice began choking with emotion as he addressed reporters at the Alabama Capitol. He said he always tried to live up to the high expectations placed on the person who holds the esteemed office. He apologized for mistakes.

Alabama's Ethics Commission last week found probable cause that Bentley violated state ethics laws with his handling of an alleged affair and referred the case to prosecutors.

Word of Bentley's decision comes on the first day of impeachment hearings. He is accused of abusing his state powers to try to hide his romance.

The Republican governor has acknowledged making personal mistakes but had denied doing anything illegal or anything that would merit removal from office.

