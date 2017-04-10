Delta flights get back to normal

After canceling nearly 3,500 flights since Wednesday, Delta says, they are getting back to normal.

The airline expects to operate more than 99 percent of its scheduled operations Monday starting the day with approximately four flights canceled, though a small number of residual cancellations may be possible today.

Delta spokesperson said "As always, customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app for the most immediate flight information."

