Atlanta Falcons release preseason matchups

The Atlanta Falcons have released their preseason matchups for the 2017 NFL football season.

The Falcons will open the preseason on the road in Miami for week 1, followed by Pittsburghh for week 2.

The Falcons are scheduled to close the preseason in Atlanta with a matchup against Arizona for week 3 and Jacksonville for week 4.

While opponents have been announced, the only actual date released for the preseason was the final preseason game against Jacksonville, which is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Falcons are currently scheduled to play their first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during their week 3 preseason game against Arizona.

Falcons 2017 preseason

Week 1 - at Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium)

Week 2 - at Pittsburg Steelers (Heinz Field)

Week 3 - Arizona Cardinals (scheduled at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Week 4 - Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 31 (scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.