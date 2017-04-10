GBI: Man shot during attempted arrest in northwest Georgia

A man was shot Monday while authorities were trying to arrest him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The incident occurred in Trion, which is about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta in Chattooga County.

The GBI says authorities with the Chattanooga and Atlanta U.S. Marshal's Office Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest 31-year-old Thomas Campbell.

Campbell, who police say was recently convicted on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was shot during the attempt to arrest him.

He was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

