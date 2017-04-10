Mayor Reed suspends routine construction work during I-85 bridge repair

Mayor Reed has issued an executive order to temporarily suspend non-emergency construction while the Georgia Department of Transportation makes repairs to the impacted sections of the I-85 bridge collapse.

"We actually stopped work on a project this morning as a result of that," Atlanta Watershed spokesperson Lillian Govus said.

Govus said they will adjust most of their work to the overnight shifts.

"We are trying to work around the traffic needs and work at a time when we have a much lighter traffic flow coming through here," Govus said.

Mayor Reed's order suspends work between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, throughout the Impact Mitigation Corridor, which extends from downtown Atlanta to the northern city limits, east to Moreland Avenue and west to US-41/Northside Drive.

This order also restricts non-construction things like movie shoots that could delay productions. But drivers say its necessary.

"I think we can all wait," Driver Alden Hathaway said. "Let's get it done, get the bridge built and all the projects that were going to be done there will be time to get em done in just a month or two."

“Temporarily suspending construction activities during reconstruction of Interstate 85 makes sense and is the right decision to help ease traffic congestion,” said Mayor Reed. “While our partners at GDOT do the essential work of rebuilding the I-85 bridge, we are taking multiple measures to ensure people can make it to work or school on time, and can enjoy their time in our city.”

Officials with the City say they are working in close collaboration with GDOT, the lead response agency, to implement multiple strategies to mitigate traffic congestion and preserve access for first responders and to hospitals.

Former Atlanta Mayor and Buckhead Coalition president Sam Massell also sent a plea to city hall, GDOT and the Association of General Contractors asking to suspend certain work like lane restriping and pothole repair.

"Contractors who have cranes that would normally block a lane of the street we are saying postpone that for a while we need every lane we can get," Massell said.



