Man accused of trafficking heroin in Hall County

A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin in Hall County.

Robert Mosely, 37, was arrested without incident on April 6 in the 4700 block of Friendship Road, according to a spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they found Mosely with more than four grams of heroin.

He was charged with trafficking heroin and booked into the Hall County Jail.

