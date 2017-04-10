Mostly sunny, warm in Atlanta Tuesday

Plan on a mostly sunny day in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures warming to around 80 degrees.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

Our stretch of warm and dry weather will continue Tuesday. We'll see a weak cold front move through metro Atlanta Wednesday, which will keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast during the end of the week.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 55°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 71°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 77°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 80°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 78°. South wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 69°. South wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

8:05 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance of rain Wednesday

Weather in YOUR area

