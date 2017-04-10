Georgia's campus carry bill could get second chance

A controversial piece of legislation is sitting on Gov. Nathan Deal's desk. The campus carry bill would legalize guns at all public colleges in Georgia. The bill is actually getting a second chance at moving forward after getting a veto from Gov. Deal in 2016.

Gov. Deal vetoed it because he said it didn't have enough protections for all students on college campuses. However, this time some say odds are much better for the governor to sign it.

This legislation is different, says Jerry Henry, who is executive director of GeorgiaCarry.org. Henry believes House Bill 280 will likely be signed by Gov. Deal because now it includes exemptions Deal wanted in 2016's vetoed legislation.

In the new bill, adults with concealed carry permits would be allowed to bring guns on campus, except in child care facilities, faculty areas, administrative office space, disciplinary meetings, classrooms for high school students, sorority and fraternity houses and athletic events.

Henry says this will give every person on campus, not just students, a fighting chance to protect themselves, adding that the increasing number of school shootings are an example.

"That shooting in California [Monday] was in a gun free zone, nearly all schools around are gun free zones," says Henry. "How is signing a piece of paper going to make that worse? It's not. It's going to make it better because I'm going to have an opportunity to defend myself."

But how would students feel knowing guns were allowed on camps?

"Probably less safe," says one student.

"I don't think that guns should be allowed," says another student. "I think students should focus on academics and not care about the guns and unsafe environments."

Gov. Deal has said he is receptive to the bill with changes. He now has until May 10 to sign or veto the bill.

