Conduit no longer found under any Georgia bridge after I-85 collapse

It's a race against time to get I-85 repaired and back in use since its fiery collapse.

Many people, including Atlanta city leaders, have questioned why huge spools of plastic and fiberglass conduit were stored underneath the overpass.

The state insists it didn't violate any laws by storing the conduit. As of Monday you won't find any of it stored under any Georgia bridge.

But for some Atlanta lawmakers, that's not enough.

The failure of the I-85 overpass was so catastrophic that the National Transportation Safety Board wants to monitor the investigation, in part to look into the issue of storing flammable materials under bridges.

"We did an assessment of our bridges, and anything that may have been stored under them, so it's safe to say there are no other locations with this HDPE conduit stored under them here in Georgia," says commissioner Russell McMurry.

As construction at the site accelerated into high gear, GDOT and the state fire marshal are meeting to come up with new guidelines on storage.

Recommendations are pending, but some local officials aren't waiting.

Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, who's also running for mayor, is set to introduce legislation to the council, calling for GDOT to remove everything being stored under all Atlanta bridges, potentially including GDOT's HERO headquarters, located a stone's throw from the collapse. The facility is where the local units are parked and stored.

It also sits under an overpass.

For the next few months, commuters will be paying the price for the fire in both gas and time. Many we spoke to were like Frances Owens, who feels the state needs to end combustible storage under the highways.

"Yes, that makes sense. They can store it someplace else," says Owens.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.