Man accused of setting bedroom on fire with 3 kids in home

A Hall County man was arrested after police say he set a bedroom on fire while three kids were in the home.

The incident occurred on April 7 in the 5900 block of Elland Heights Road.

Police say 20-year-old Austin Hughes intentionally ignited a fire in the bedroom of the home, although authorities did not say why Hughes started the fire.

In addition to three children, a woman was also in the home during the incident, according to authorities.

No one was injured.

Hughes was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault, arson and three counts of cruelty to children.

