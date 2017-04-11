Interstate 285 closed due to overturned tanker, HAZMAT spill

UPDATE: The Interstate 285 ramp Westbound near Jonesboro Road has been reopened with only one lane blocked.

All lanes of Interstate 285 were closed near the Jonesboro Road exit early Tuesday morning.

A tanker truck overturned in the westbound lanes around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, leaving the westbound side, and the eastbound lanes of the road closed. It wasn't immediately clear when the road would be reopened.

The wreck led to a HAZMAT spill that would take several hours to clean as well.

If you're coming from the either side of the Southwest wall of the perimeter, your best bet is to make your way to the connector. If you're on the east side, take I-20 to the connector and go south. From the west side, take I-285 to the connector, go north, then take I-20 toward your destination.

GDOT encouraged drivers to use alternate routes to avoid extreme delays as a result of the crash. For more information, you should call 511.

