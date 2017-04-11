Police: Body of man believed to be missing jet skier recovered from Lake Lanier

Police say a body that is believed to be a missing jet skier was recovered from Lake Lanier Tuesday evening.

The recovery of the body of 34 year-old Yakov D. Shteyman was confirmed by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Search and rescue crews searched for Shteyman, who went missing on the lake after his jet ski crashed into a bass boat Monday night.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, along with other local and state agencies, searched for Shteyman, including a DeKalb County helicopter equipped with an infrared camera.

The accident happened right around sunset Monday in the area of Six Mile Creek.

