Get fitted for clubs, baseball gloves and running shoes at Mizuno experience center

Mizuno's experience center in the Battery Atlanta will give visitors a unique chance to gear up for Braves games, or any sporting experience.

The retail store will let users learn about Mizuno's 110-year history while also trying out golf clubs, baseball gloves and running shoes from the official Baseball Gear partner to the Braves.

Mark M. O’Brien, president & officer of Mizuno USA said, “We are excited to open the doors to our Experience Center and are honored to be a part of this iconic moment in the Braves’ and the city’s history.”

The company calls Atlanta home and partners with the Atlanta Track Club as well as SunTrust Park and said they'll announce new partnerships shortly.

The facility will allow visitors to get their sports gear custom fit for them through RFID equipment, specialized labs and more to help make sure they get the perfect fit. Reservations for the golf, bat and running labs can be made ahead of time online at www.MizunoUSA.com.

The Run Lab gives runners a place to be fit for the optimal pair of Mizuno running shoess that supports their unique stride; the golf Lab helps you identify your ideal clubs and the bat lab will let you find the bat that's perfect for your swing.

