Georgia fireman killed in possible DUI wreck in California

Ron Herens, left, died when he was involved in an accident in California. He was in a car with Dillon Guest, middle, and Doug Blanchard. (SOURCE: Marietta Fire Department)

Dillon Guest was transported by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital after the accident left him with non-life threatening injuries.

Doug Blanchard was transported by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital after the accident left him with non-life threatening injuries.

A Georgia fireman from Powder Springs died in an accident in California, LAPD officers said.

Ron Herens, 23, died when the vehicle in which he was riding in with two other firemen from Georgia was involved in a wreck Monday night around 10 p.m. in Marina Del Ray. Marina Del Ray is in the Los Angeles area.

Herens was ejected and died at the scene. Two of the other four firefighters, Dillon Guest and Doug Blanchard, were also in the vehicle. CBS46 is checking on the conditions of the other occupants of the vehicle.

"It is with great sadness that I report the death of Marietta firefighter Ron Herens," said Marietta Fire Department Chief Jackie Gibbs. "Ron tragically died in a car crash in Los Angeles, California while on vacation with four other firefighters from Marietta Fire Department."

Gibbs added "he will be much missed by this department; he was a valued member of this team. We will sincerely miss him.” Herens worked at Fire Station 56 and had been with the department for four years. He was studying fire sciences at Chattahoochee Technical College.

The driver of the other vehicle, 23 year-old Benjamin Seider, was arrested for driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements are planned in honor of Herens. A visitation will be held on April 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Church on Macland Road in Powder Springs. A celebration of life will be held on April 19 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Chapel in Powder Springs.

