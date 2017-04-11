Is the opening of Mercedes-Benz stadium behind schedule?

This year, there have been 755 deaths so far on Georgia roads.More >
Sandy Springs Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing nearly $20,000 in jewelry.More >
Election officials in Fulton County will meet to discuss the closing of several precincts, raising concern among African-American voters, who may be affected disproportionately.More >
Moses C. Norman, former dean of Clark Atlanta University's School of Education and a pioneer in educational leadership in Atlanta, has died.More >
The Atlanta Police Department has released a sketch of a man they say is responsible for several hotel thefts in the downtown district.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development.More >
