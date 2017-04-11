Is the opening of Mercedes-Benz stadium behind schedule?

The Atlanta Falcons have pushed back a target date for an update on the status of the roof of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team says it will still take up to another 10 days to know what construction issues need to be addressed with the one-of-a-kind retractable roof at the stadium, which will serve as the home of the Falcons and the Atlanta United FC.

An official with the GWCC has told Adam Murphy, the Falcons say they still need another week or more for that update on the roof.

“The Atlanta Falcons let us know late last week that the contractors will need another week or so to work through construction sequencing related to the overall timeline,” Jennifer McMaster, GWCC Chief Administrative Officer said in an e-mail.

Thirteen days ago, the Georgia World Congress Authority, which will serve owner/operator of the new stadium, said in a statement it anticipated having “an update on the project schedule in the next 7-10 days.”

This is that update.

Events scheduled to start in late July

Right now, Atlanta United is scheduled for a home soccer match on July 30, which was set to be the first-ever sporting event in the stadium.

The Falcons kick off their preseason in August, but have not set a date yet for its first home preseason game versus Arizona Cardinals.

The team has listed August 31 for its 2nd home preseason game, vs. Jacksonville.

