Police: Man found with $62,000 worth of drugs in Flowery Branch - CBS46 News

Police: Man found with $62,000 worth of drugs in Flowery Branch

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Flowery Branch police) (Source: Flowery Branch police)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses after $62,370 worth of drugs were found in a home in Flowery Branch.

Police say after an investigation, a search warrant was conducted on April 10 in the 5000 block of Pond Mill Court.

Kyle Foster, 30, was found with a variety of drugs in his possession, according to authorities, including:

  • 6 lbs. of marijuana packaged in 35 separate bags
  • 232 vitals of THC-infused liquid
  • 316 grams of Butane Hash Oil
  • 24 packages of THC-infused popcorn
  • 72 packages of THC-infused brownies
  • 162 grams of Psilocybin packaged in five separate bags
  • 6 amphetamine asparate pills
  • a sawed-off shotgun

Police say Foster was arrested without incident and charged with five drug-related offenses and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46