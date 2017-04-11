Police: Man found with $62,000 worth of drugs in Flowery Branch

Police say a man was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses after $62,370 worth of drugs were found in a home in Flowery Branch.

Police say after an investigation, a search warrant was conducted on April 10 in the 5000 block of Pond Mill Court.

Kyle Foster, 30, was found with a variety of drugs in his possession, according to authorities, including:

6 lbs. of marijuana packaged in 35 separate bags

232 vitals of THC-infused liquid

316 grams of Butane Hash Oil

24 packages of THC-infused popcorn

72 packages of THC-infused brownies

162 grams of Psilocybin packaged in five separate bags

6 amphetamine asparate pills

a sawed-off shotgun

Police say Foster was arrested without incident and charged with five drug-related offenses and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.