Charges expected after pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Cobb County

Police say charges are expected to be filed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Cobb County.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on April 10 at the intersection of Floyd Road and Seminole Circle in Austell.

Juana De Flores, 59, was walking along the western edge of Floyd Road when the driver of a maroon 2013 Ford Explorer left the edge of the road and hit her, according to authorities.

Police say De Flores was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to injuries from the incident.

Police identified the driver as 69-year-old Charles McClure, who authorities say was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are expected to be filed, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

