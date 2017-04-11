Charges expected after pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Cobb County

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Newton County on July 11. The Golden Pantry in the 3500 block of Salem Road was robbed just before 11 p.m.More >
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Newton County on July 11. The Golden Pantry in the 3500 block of Salem Road was robbed just before 11 p.m.More >
Mathew Pippin escaped from the jail located in Forsyth. He was in custody for a violation of probation for a nonviolent drug offense.More >
Mathew Pippin escaped from the jail located in Forsyth. He was in custody for a violation of probation for a nonviolent drug offense.More >
Police have arrested and charged a man for setting three fires within the same week in the Springmonte and Saddlebrook subdivisions in Forsyth County.More >
Police have arrested and charged a man for setting three fires within the same week in the Springmonte and Saddlebrook subdivisions in Forsyth County.More >
Quincy Bailey, 21, entered guilty pleas in Henry County Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the death of James "KT" Cleveland.More >
Quincy Bailey, 21, entered guilty pleas in Henry County Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the death of James "KT" Cleveland.More >
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has released video of several suspects breaking into a pawn shop Thursday morning.More >
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has released video of several suspects breaking into a pawn shop Thursday morning.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
A man is facing several felony charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Cobb County bank on Wednesday.More >
A man is facing several felony charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Cobb County bank on Wednesday.More >
A Marietta native and student athlete at the University of Florida has been named the 2017 Best Female College Athlete during the annual ESPN network ESPY awards Wednesday night.More >
A Marietta native and student athlete at the University of Florida has been named the 2017 Best Female College Athlete during the annual ESPN network ESPY awards Wednesday night.More >
A man will spend the next two years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County. Frederick Laron Summerset, 34,More >
A man will spend the next two years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County. Frederick Laron Summerset, 34,More >
The GBI is still investigating the shooting death of a Marine veteran who held hostages inside a Cobb County bank. CBS46 wanted to know why he was shot so we sat down with Cobb County's police chief to get answers.More >
The GBI is still investigating the shooting death of a Marine veteran who held hostages inside a Cobb County bank. CBS46 wanted to know why he was shot so we sat down with Cobb County's police chief to get answers.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development.More >
A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development.More >