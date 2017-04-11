Gainesville police and crime stoppers Atlanta are searching for alleged murder suspect

The Gainesville Police department in partnership with Crime Stoppers Atlanta, are searching for the person responsible for killing Dennis Gayton.

On April 4 around 9:30 p.m Gaytom was shot and killed on Carlton Street in Gainesville, Georgia.

The shooter fired a shot into Gayton's vehicle killing him and causing the vehicle to crash into a tree.

Unfortunately, Gayton's 15-year old son was in the vehicle to witness the tragedy. Thankfully he was not injured.

The shooter has been identified as an African American male.

The composite sketch depicts the shooter as a 5’3” to 5’6” with a stocky build.

Crime stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

