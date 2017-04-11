DeKalb County gives progress report on water problems

DeKalb County crews began removing trash and debris from burned buildings at the Brannon Hill Condos in Clarkston.More >
DeKalb County crews began removing trash and debris from burned buildings at the Brannon Hill Condos in Clarkston.More >
Police are searching for a DeKalb County woman who has been missing for over a week.More >
Police are searching for a DeKalb County woman who has been missing for over a week.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach.More >
Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach.More >
A case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Brookhaven.More >
A case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Brookhaven.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A drug dealer has confessed to killing four young men separately after selling them marijuana and then burning their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said Thursday.More >
A drug dealer has confessed to killing four young men separately after selling them marijuana and then burning their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said Thursday.More >