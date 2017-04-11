DeKalb County gives progress report on water problems

Water customers are getting a progress report on DeKalb County's water billing problems that CBS46 first uncovered in 2016.

County leaders held a public meeting Tuesday evening at the Government Center in Decatur.

There is nothing more frustrating for Gaye Stathis than dealing with DeKalb County Water Management.

"To me this is borderline fraud," says Stathis.

She hasn't received a water bill for eight months after disputing abnormally high charges last August.

"If nothing else, what they should do is discharge all of these disputed bills and go back and restate based on the EPA guidelines that they put on their own website, saying 100 gallons per person, per day, which is generous to their benefit, and bill them for that," says Stathis.

As president of her homeowner's association in Brookhaven, she said the county sent a disconnection notice for their neighborhood meter used for irrigation, despite the fact that there is a moratorium in place on water cutoffs.

"This is the most mess of mismanagement I've ever seen as a homeowner," says Stathis.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond apologized for the failures in the water billing process and said he is in the process of solving a systemic problem he inherited.

"There's a longer term strategy that will take two to three years that is changing out all of our meters, getting consistent meters that tare read consistently throughout the county, and a new building system," says Thurmond.

As for Stathis, she is still waiting on a bill from the county, along with some 37,000 other customers. All of them want solutions sooner than later.

Thurmond recently announced that 8,000 water customers who had exorbitantly high bills would be receiving water bills in the next few weeks. A total of 2,000 of them were sent out Tuesday and they will send out the next batch in about a week.

