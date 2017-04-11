Police: Wells Fargo bank robbed in Atlanta

Police say more than $4,000 worth of baby formula and detergent was stolen from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Snellville.More >
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Newton County on July 11. The Golden Pantry in the 3500 block of Salem Road was robbed just before 11 p.m.More >
Mathew Pippin escaped from the jail located in Forsyth. He was in custody for a violation of probation for a nonviolent drug offense.More >
Police have arrested and charged a man for setting three fires within the same week in the Springmonte and Saddlebrook subdivisions in Forsyth County.More >
Quincy Bailey, 21, entered guilty pleas in Henry County Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the death of James "KT" Cleveland.More >
This year, there have been 755 deaths so far on Georgia roads.More >
Sandy Springs Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing nearly $20,000 in jewelry.More >
Election officials in Fulton County will meet to discuss the closing of several precincts, raising concern among African-American voters, who may be affected disproportionately.More >
Moses C. Norman, former dean of Clark Atlanta University's School of Education and a pioneer in educational leadership in Atlanta, has died.More >
The Atlanta Police Department has released a sketch of a man they say is responsible for several hotel thefts in the downtown district.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
A drug dealer has confessed to killing four young men separately after selling them marijuana and then burning their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said Thursday.More >
