Police: Wells Fargo bank robbed in Atlanta

Police say a Wells Fargo bank was robbed in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the bank in the 2200 block of Peachtree Road NW around 3:15 p.m.

No weapons were used in the robbery, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

Authorities say the alleged robber is still at large, but provided no additional information.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.