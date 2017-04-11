Police: Wells Fargo bank robbed in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Police: Wells Fargo bank robbed in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
Police say a Wells Fargo bank was robbed in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the bank in the 2200 block of Peachtree Road NW around 3:15 p.m.

No weapons were used in the robbery, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

Authorities say the alleged robber is still at large, but provided no additional information.

