Police: Vehicle stolen, set on fire in Gwinnett County

Police say more than $4,000 worth of baby formula and detergent was stolen from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Snellville.More >
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Newton County on July 11. The Golden Pantry in the 3500 block of Salem Road was robbed just before 11 p.m.More >
Mathew Pippin escaped from the jail located in Forsyth. He was in custody for a violation of probation for a nonviolent drug offense.More >
Police have arrested and charged a man for setting three fires within the same week in the Springmonte and Saddlebrook subdivisions in Forsyth County.More >
Quincy Bailey, 21, entered guilty pleas in Henry County Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the death of James "KT" Cleveland.More >
Five caskets carried the bodies of a family killed, allegedly at the hands of a mother and wife on July 6.More >
The Gwinnett Braves have reached the next step in finding a unique, hometown team name for the 2018 season and beyond, as the club announced Thursday the six finalists for the “Name the Team” contest.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a hiring event to fill over 100 vacant positions.More >
A tractor trailer and a box truck were among five vehicles involved in a crash in Dacula, Wednesday morning.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot by a woman during a confrontation in a Target parking lot.More >
An internal investigation of the DeKalb County Police Department, initiated by a use of force complaint from an arrest in June, has been reopened after a bystander's video recording of the incident went viral on social media.More >
