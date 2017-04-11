Police: Vehicle stolen, set on fire in Gwinnett County

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for two men accused of stealing a vehicle from a gas station and setting it on fire.

The incident started just before 7 a.m. on April 6 when a jeep was stolen from a gas station in Norcross. Police say the owner of a gold 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee left it running in the parking lot of a Quick Tip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road while he went inside the store.

Surveillance video shows two men loitering outside the store, then driving off in the stolen jeep, according to authorities.

Around 8:45 a.m. on the same day, officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to Walnut Grove and Taylor Road after a suspicious persons call. Witnesses reported to police that two men were standing next to the jeep with a "flaming rag stuck in the gas tank." When officers arrived, they say they found the jeep on fire and put it out using a portable fire extinguisher.

Officers ran the tag of the vehicle and found that it was stolen.

Police say the men accused in the incident are likely to face felony auto theft and second-degree arson charges.

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call the Norcross Police Department at (770) 448-2111.

