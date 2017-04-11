Watch out for scammers posing as Georgia Power employees

Georgia Power is warning you to watch out for scammers posing as employees with the power company.

In a news release, Georgia Power says scammers are asking customers to give their credit card information to avoid being disconnected. In addition, the scammers are also asking customers to purchase prepaid debit cards and asking customers to pay at places that are not an authorized payment location.

The power company provided a few reminders to help you avoid scams:

Georgia Power will never ask for a credit card or prepaid debit card number of the phone.

Employees are not sent out to collect a payment in person.

If you think you're receiving a suspicious call, you can call Georgia Power's 24-hour customer service number at (888) 660-5890,

