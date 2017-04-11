Senator Perdue appears at meeting with protesters waiting outside

U.S. Republican Senator David Perdue showed up for a public meeting in metro Atlanta after his critics called him missing-in-action, and protesters were waiting outside with hopes of getting a few words with him.

Caroline Stover is a mom who has been on a mission for three months to meet Perdue in person. That's why she was out protesting across the street from where the senator was speaking.

"We met with his staff and they basically told us there was no chance that Senator Perdue would hold a town hall meeting," says Stover.

Stover says Perdue's staff is very nice and always accommodates her, but she believes it should be Senator Perdue himself who makes an appearance.

Billboard have even popped up throughout Atlanta asking where he is.

"If they're resorting to suppression, suppression of free speech, that's horrible," says Stover.

At a business luncheon hosted by the Brookhaven and DeKalb Chambers of Commerce, Senator Perdue spoke to and with business leaders afterward. He also took three questions submitted and written by various guests.

Ron Slotin, who is the Democratic candidate for the 6th District congressional seat, said his question wasn't chosen.

"Why won't he have a public forum to meet with his constituents?" asked Slotin. "Every public representative should meet with them. You shouldn't have to buy a ticket to hear him speak."

Senator Perdue adamantly denies he's avoiding constituents.

"We meet with constituents every week," says Perdue. "I do it in Washington and I do it here. I have staffs that do it."

Stover says until Senator Perdue meets with her face-to-face, she'll keep on protesting.

Senator Perdue also pointed out to us that he had impromptu meetings with constituents a few weeks ago when he made a surprise appearance at the State Capitol.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.