Decatur school locked down after man found with gun on property

A DeKalb County high school was locked down Tuesday after it was discovered that a man had a loaded gun on the property.

The incident occurred at Towers High School in Decatur.

A spokesperson with DeKalb County Schools says four men who were not students at the school were trespassing when a school resource officer noticed that one of the men had the loaded gun.

Police were called and all four men were arrested, according to the spokesperson.

The school was placed on lockdown until dismissal "out of an abundance of caution," according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson did not say why the men were on school property, and did not release their names.

