One-on-one with Democrat Jon Ossoff, leading candidate for Georgia's 6th district

A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging election officials for answers.More >
Resisting arrest, or self defense? CBS46 is asking the tough questions after a police beating in DeKalb County.More >
CBS46 is digging for details about an accident on a metro Atlanta movie set that has apparently left a member of "The Walking Dead" production critically injured.More >
This year, there have been 755 deaths so far on Georgia roads.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
A man is facing several felony charges in connection to an armed robbery at a Cobb County bank on Wednesday.More >
A Marietta native and student athlete at the University of Florida has been named the 2017 Best Female College Athlete during the annual ESPN network ESPY awards Wednesday night.More >
A man will spend the next two years in prison after failing to register as a sex offender after moving from Minnesota to Cobb County. Frederick Laron Summerset, 34,More >
The GBI is still investigating the shooting death of a Marine veteran who held hostages inside a Cobb County bank. CBS46 wanted to know why he was shot so we sat down with Cobb County's police chief to get answers.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police say more than $4,000 worth of baby formula and detergent was stolen from a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Snellville.More >
A bicyclist's helmet camera caught an SUV hitting his friend as the two were riding along a highway in Tennessee.More >
A Texas man who became trapped inside an ATM slipped notes to customers via the receipt slot pleading for them to help him escape, police said Thursday.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging election officials for answers.More >
Protesters chant in unison, “What do we want? Town hall! When do we want it? Now!” That was the scene of a health care protest outside of Senator David Perdue’s office in Buckhead.More >
We just finished the most expensive House race in history when Karen Handel defeated Jon Ossoff in June's District 6 runoff. Now there's a new fundraising fight brewing for the 2018 Georgia Governor's Race.More >
A group of lawmakers is set to begin reviewing Georgia's many tax breaks.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Dozens of new laws are now in effect in Georgia, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses.More >
Hawaii has filed a court challenge to the Trump administration's limitations on the family relationships people from six mostly Muslim countries need to claim to avoid a travel ban.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.More >
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.More >
