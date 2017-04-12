Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible in Atlanta Wednesday

Plan on a mostly cloudy day in Atlanta Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and isolated showers possible.

Will it rain?

Isolated showers are possible.

What you need to know

While not like last Wednesday when severe storms moved through the region, today will be mostly cloudy with at least a slight chance of a shower or two. While most of us will stay dry, a weak cold front could create a few showers for metro Atlanta in the afternoon and early evening.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 73°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 78°. North wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 79°. Northeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Partly cloudy. 77°. Northeast wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly clear. 69°. Northeast wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

8:07 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance of a shower today and Thursday.

Weather in YOUR area

